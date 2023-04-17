5 things a man shouldn't expect from their partner in an arranged marriage

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 17, 2023
Things are not predictable when you are in an arranged marriage set yo. When you marry a person you have been in a relationship with, you at least know your partner to some extent and the family at times. But you need to give little time when you marry a person 'arranged'. There might be surprises which you were not ready for, because you had pre-set expectation from your partner
This may not be a good idea. Here are the things that you should never expect from your partner from the first day in an arranged marriage. “If it's an arrange marriage there might be surprises every day and therefore, pre-set expectations from your partner is a good idea,” says ontologist and relationship expert Aashmeen Munjaal, the founder of Shukrana Gratitude Foundation
Fall in love with in-laws: It is not wrong to expect your partner to have respect and care for your parents but do not expect them to fall in love with your family the moment you get married. She can fall in love with your parents after spending considerable time with them and when they also reciprocate to that love and care. Building relationship requires efforts from both sides and you shouldn't expect all from your wife
Prioritising you over her family: One thing that every husband needs to understand is that your wife has lived with her family all these years. So, expecting them to give you the same priority from the day one is not fair. It will take months and at times years to build the same relationship and trust and hence hoping to receive extra important than her family is not a right expectation
Know everything about you: Your wife can only be able to understand better when you stay together and spend time together. Isn't it natural? So, if you get easily disappointed by your wife's behaviour to certain habits, it's time to remind yourself that things take time and you are setting a wrong expectation from your wife
Doing things your way: Every person has their way of doing things and at their own pace. You can't expect your wige to do things the way you do and within your time frame. Even if she gets things done faster, it leaves negative impression on her and she will quickly burn out of the relationship
Expecting your wife to ask about her career decisions: This is a big No! Career is a personal choice and if you expect she needs to take decisions that suit you and your priorities is being selfish. You need to allow your woman to take her work and personal decision and put the trust that she will take a considerable decision which ensures inclusion of you and the family. On the contrary your support to her decision will help her make better choices and build trust in you
Thanks For Reading!