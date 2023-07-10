5 Stories By Bhisham Sahni That Beautifully Depicts Complex Human Relationship

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023

Bhisman Sahni (1915-2003) was an excellent Indian Hindi writer and playwright. He was also, awarded the Padma Bhushan for literature. On his death anniversary on July 11, take a look at the stories written by him that beautifully depicts complex human relationship: Hanoosh- is a story, a book and a play in which the indomitable desperation and helplessness of the artist's creation has been depicted

Tamas: The events described in Tamas are based on true accounts of the riots of 1947 that Sahni was a witness to in Rawalpindi, and this new and sensitive translation by the author himself resurrects chilling memories of the consequences of communalism which are of immense relevance even today

Madhavi: The storyteller in Madhavi recounts an ancient tale from the Mahabharata. Yayati the king-turned-ashramite gives away his daughter Madhavi to Galav in an act of generosity. And in between these fixed notions of male pride and honour lives Madhavi, treated as a mere pawn in the world of masculine action. Till she walks out on them all, denying them the final satisfaction of controlling her will

Kunto: tells the story of human relationships, social concerns and ups & downs in life

Jharokhe: A hugely moving tale of a family seen from the perspective of a child is the backdrop of this story by the famous writer Bhisham Sahni

Thanks For Reading!

Manav Kaul on his new play, writing strong headed female characters, juggling between theatre and...
Find out More