5 Stories By Bhisham Sahni That Beautifully Depicts Complex Human Relationship

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Bhisman Sahni (1915-2003) was an excellent Indian Hindi writer and playwright. He was also, awarded the Padma Bhushan for literature. On his death anniversary on July 11, take a look at the stories written by him that beautifully depicts complex human relationship: Hanoosh- is a story, a book and a play in which the indomitable desperation and helplessness of the artist's creation has been depicted
Tamas: The events described in Tamas are based on true accounts of the riots of 1947 that Sahni was a witness to in Rawalpindi, and this new and sensitive translation by the author himself resurrects chilling memories of the consequences of communalism which are of immense relevance even today
Madhavi: The storyteller in Madhavi recounts an ancient tale from the Mahabharata. Yayati the king-turned-ashramite gives away his daughter Madhavi to Galav in an act of generosity. And in between these fixed notions of male pride and honour lives Madhavi, treated as a mere pawn in the world of masculine action. Till she walks out on them all, denying them the final satisfaction of controlling her will
Kunto: tells the story of human relationships, social concerns and ups & downs in life
Jharokhe: A hugely moving tale of a family seen from the perspective of a child is the backdrop of this story by the famous writer Bhisham Sahni
Thanks For Reading!