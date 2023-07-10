5 Stories By Bhisham Sahni That Beautifully Depicts Complex Human Relationship

Madhavi: The storyteller in Madhavi recounts an ancient tale from the Mahabharata. Yayati the king-turned-ashramite gives away his daughter Madhavi to Galav in an act of generosity. And in between these fixed notions of male pride and honour lives Madhavi, treated as a mere pawn in the world of masculine action. Till she walks out on them all, denying them the final satisfaction of controlling her will