5 Signs That You Are Not A Marriage Material

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
Getting married is a beautiful feeling and getting last minute jitters is also a feeling that everyone goes through. But if this time being anxiety is constant and you aren't too confident on your decision then you surely need to sit back and rethink. Here are clear signs that you shouldn't get married
You don't believe in marriage: And there's no shame about it. If marriage is something that you don't makes you constantly worry and for you it's just a ceremony then you shouldn't get married
You want to save money: And travel the world than spending money on wedding ceremonies. You don't want to share your money and there's no reason you feel like splurging on photographers and Djs and a lot of food
You don't like change: If you are in a relationship and that's working well, and if you feel you don't want to change this and marriage will add burden to the relationship then it is not for you
You like your freedom: And don't want anyone to tell you what to do and what not. You are not someone who can make plan according to others' comfort and marriage demands that. Leave it, marriage isn't a best fit for you
You can't trust: It can be really hard if you had overcome a past relationship where your partner cheated you. If trusting someone in the present is difficult, then hold for the marriage
