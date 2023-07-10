5 Signs that you are healing from your breakup

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Moving forward after a breakup feels like pushing yourself to get up off the floor and face dark unknown territory. However, you do find the light. Shahzeen Shivdasani, relationship expert and author of the book Love, Lust and Lemons points out five signs that you are healing and doing better than you think
Rediscovering yourself: When you start to feel that you have created a life outside of your breakup where you gain comfort, then you have started to heal. This could be a hobby, a new group of friends, or focusing your energy on your workouts and other interests
Emotionally stable: If the waves of intense pain have weakened, then you are surely healing. It may still cross your mind from time to time but if you are starting to feel more at peace and less triggered then your journey of moving forward is currently in motion
Letting go of anger: Anger and sadness can go hand in hand. When you don’t feel an outburst of wanting to get revenge and experience more emotions of forgiveness and letting go, then you are healing
Increased self-care: If you are turning to podcasts, reading self-help articles and books, watching self-help videos and or turning to a therapist, then any of these simple acts translate to wanting to heal
Can look forward to the future: Breakups tear down a lot of dreams that we build around them. Dreams we got attached to and dreams we can’t forget. However, once you have accepted the break up eventually you'll start being open to new possibilities and dating again
