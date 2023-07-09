5 Realisations That Will Accelerate Your Personal Growth

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
The hardest thing in the world is convincing your mind that it's not hard
The more excuses you make today, the more regret you will likely have tomorrow
Remember that nobody is worth thinking about more than yourself
Unsuccessful people think,think, plan, rethink, plan again, finally execute, fail and quit
Successful people think, plan, execute, fail, learn, try agin, and stick with until they succeed
Don't run after money, love, fame or people. Only run after knowledge, action and excellence. Everything else will follow if you focus on these things
