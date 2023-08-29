5 Powerful Mantras Of Lord Shiva And Their Meaning

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
"II Om Namah Shivaya II" means “I bow to Shiva.” Namah Shivaya is considered as Pancha Bodha Tatva of Lord Shiva and his universal oneness of five elements. Na- Earth, Mah- Water, Shi- Fire, Va- Air and Ya- Sky.
"II Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat II"
Meaning: Om, we worship the Tryambaka (the Three-Eyed One), who is fragrant (as the spiritual essence), increasing the nourishment (of our spiritual core); from these many bondages (of Samsara) similar to cucumbers (tied to their creepers). May I be liberated from death (attachment to perishable things), so that I am not separated from the perception of immortality (immortal essence pervading everywhere).
"II Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi; Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat II" Meaning: Om Give me intellect and wisdom and Illuminate my heart with eternal light. Oh, Great One give me the light for self-realization and an illuminating lamp of wisdom and knowledge in this heart and mind.
"II Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansarasaram Bhujagendraharam; Sadavasantam Hridayaravinde, Bhavam Bhavanisahitam Namami II" Meaning: One who is pure white like camphor, who is the embodiment of compassion; The essence of worldly existence, who wears a snake as a necklace; I bow to the Shiva, Parvati who always resides in my heart.
"II Karcharankritam Vaa Kaayjam Karmjam Vaa Shravannayanjam Vaa Maansam Vaa Paradham; Vihitam Vihitam Vaa Sarv Metat Kshamasva Jay Jay Karunaabdhe Shree Mahadev Shambho II" Meaning: Ode to the Supreme One to cleanse the body, mind and soul of all the stress, rejection, failure, depression and other negative forces that one faces.
