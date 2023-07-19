5 Popular Corn Based Japanese Snacks To Spice Up Your Monsoons

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
You may think that Japanese don't eat corn but most of their street food is corn based and sold like hot cup cakes. Here are five Corn based healthy snacks that Japanese are fond of eating. You can try them at home to spice up you monsoon evening
Miso soup with corn and cabbage: This side dish is served piping hot and is easy to make. Bring vegetable broth, corn and cabbage to boil. Once boiled add some Miso paste and you are ready to sip this delicious and healthy soup
Japanese Grilled Corn: Japanese grilled corn is baked while applying soy sauce. Put some ajinomoto in soy sauce. Grill the corn brushing the soy sauce often. It doesn't take more than 7-8 minutes to get your Japanese-style bhutta ready for a Monsoon evening
Miso Butter Corn with Togarashi and Furikake: Togarashi is a blend of seven different spices, including pepper, sesame seeds, and dried citrus peel, while Furikake is a mixture of dried fish, seaweed, vegetables and seasoning. Boil the corn and then season it with butter, and sprinkle the mixture of Togarashi and Furikake
Cheese and Corn Pizza-Style Okonomiyaki: A western version of traditional okonomiyaki with cheese and corn is a delight. Mix flour (if not okonomiyaki flour), egg, and cabbage and prepare a batter. In a heated pan spread the batter and arrange corn and cheese over it. Once cooked you can savour it hot
Cabbage and Corn Salad with Sesame Dressing: Easy to make this salad is not only healthy but taste delicious. Mix cabbage, mayonnaise, sesame seeds, vinegar, sugar, corn, salt, and pepper
Thanks For Reading!