Move Over Lonavala, 5 Places Around Mumbai To Usher In New Year

By: Swarna Srikanth | December 29, 2023
Want to escape to a picturesque and Instagrammable location to welcome 2024? Here are some places around Mumbai you might pack your bags for.
Bhivpuri: The breathtaking green scenery is coming that attracts Mumbaikars to this weekend getaway. If you're looking out to welcome the New Year with a bonfire-lit dinner and winter camping, Bhivpuri is your ideal travel destination.
2 hours away from Mumbai
Malshej Ghat: While the mountainous region nestled in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra is a much-loved spot during the monsoon, winter here comes as a pleasant and beautiful experience. A road trip to this place is something you enjoy.
4 hours away from Mumbai
Nashik: In case you wish to begin 2024 with a spiritual touch, head to Nashik seeking blessings of Lord Shiva at Trimbak, Shrine of Infant Jesus on the Nashik - Pune Rd, and Dargah Hazrat Sadiq Shah at Panchavati.
4 hours away from Mumbai
Matheran: For ushering in 2023 with an adventure spirit including horse ride and trekking, you may visit Matheran. The hilly region also serves as a great party place with some decent bars and liquor shops to celebrate the season. You may walk through local markets to your own delight.
3 hours away from Mumbai
Alibaug: Are you a beach person, but not interested in making it Goa? Alibaug is a perfect place to chill and celebrate New Year's Eve. It is a destination for beach parties comprising live music, delicious food, and enjoyable cocktails.
3 hours away from Mumbai
Thanks For Reading!