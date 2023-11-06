5 Oatmeal Breakfast Dishes By Chef Kunal Kapur To Spice Up Your Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
If there's something that makes mornings interesting, it is an interesting breakfast. But eggs, toasts, and coffee have just become so boring and so as poha, upma and thepla. Sometimes, a little spicy and crunchy indulgence is a must and renowned chef Kunal Kapur totally agrees with us on this. Between Oats Upma and Oats Poridge, it was the Oats Idli that impressed us the most
Masala (Spiced) Oats: To make the perfect masala oats one can combine masala oats, a chatpata concoction of assorted Indian spices and a crunchy mix of carrots, onions and French beans, which can further be customized to one’s appeal with burnt garlic, fresh coriander or caramelized onions. If you are missing that ‘crunch’ in your dish then add some namkeen and peanuts, seeds, ragi/millet chips, etc
Indian-Style Spiced Oats Porridge: Give your taste buds the satisfaction of comfort food. Heat the oil and toss up your favourite veggies, add oats, sauté your Indian spices such as Onion, Turmeric, Pepper Cumin, Garlic, Fenugreek, Clove, Nutmeg, and Red Chilli, add water and simmer for some time to get a flavorful and comforting porridge
Oats Upma: Giving our grandma’s dearest dish a healthier twist with oats. Heat some oil and pop some mustard seeds, chillies, and curry leaves. Sauté Oats in the tadka for a few minutes and simmer the mixture in warm water. Add some split cashews and peanuts to get that crunchy, earthy texture
Oats Tikki: Soak oats in boiling hot water for 10-15 mins. Rinse and refrigerate further for another 10 mins. Once the mixture is cold add your preferred spices, chilly garlic paste, and mould the mixture into a round shape. Heat up the skillet and pan-fry the moulds. Your healthy, delicious, and aromatic tikkis are ready
Oats Idli: Grind your oats, grate your preferred veggies and add spices. Pan-roast some sooji and add it to the mixture. Further, give it the usual tadka. Mix some curd to give it a gooey texture and let it rest for five minutes. Grease the idli moulds, pour the batter, and steam it for 20 minutes. Your fluffy instant idlis will be ready
Oats Poha: Soak the oats and rinse immediately, add turmeric, salt, and jaggery powder, and let it rest. Prepare your tadka, and add peanuts to give your dish a crunchy texture. Cook chillies, onions and potato in that tadka. Add the oats mixture once the veggies are cooked. Serve it with freshly squeezed lemon juice and coriander
