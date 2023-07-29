5 Music Festivals That You Need To Experience At least Once

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
Tomorrowland: If you are electronic dance music fan, you should attend Tomorrowland at least once in your lifetime.
It brings the biggest stars in electronic music including Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Steve Aoki, and Tiësto, among many others
Coachella: Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world. The festival is held in California on three-day weekends sees Beastie Boys, Coldplay, Prince, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Gorillaz, Kanye West
Other performers include ACDC, Drake, Guns N’ Roses, Calvin Harris, Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Eminem, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish, and many more
Afropunk Brooklyn Festival: If you love Black music then this festival in Brooklyn is for you. Apart from music, the festival also celebrates art, fashion and film screenings
Afropunk Brooklyn Festival is the perfect space for you to immerse in punk music, electro-soul, jazz, hip-hop, and afrobeats
Lollapalooza: We have all seen the craze of Lollapalooza when it came to Mumbai for the first time. Check out their Chicago edition and it's an addiction
Lollapalooza is a major cultural event that delivers more than just a music festival. It’s a great time for people who are looking for something out of the ordinary
Rolling Loud: This international hip-hop festival should definitely be on your to-do-list. Rolling Loud is the place to not only see mainstream rappers but to witness the next big artists in hip-hop
If you like a non-stop party, Rolling Loud’s high-octane performances will give you the festival experience of a lifetime
