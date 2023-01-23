7 makeup ideas that will surely let your kid win their fancy dress competition this Republic Day

A tricolour eyeshadow look can be achieved by priming the eyelids. Then use a small brush to apply a saffron-coloured eyeshadow to the inner corner of eyelid followed by white eyeshadow to the middle. Finally, apply a dark green eyeshadow to the outer corner. Blend the colours together by using a blending brush. Apply a coat of mascara, black eyeliner to the upper eye and white eyeliner to the lower and you are good to go