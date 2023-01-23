7 makeup ideas that will surely let your kid win their fancy dress competition this Republic Day

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 23, 2023
A tricolour eyeshadow look can be achieved by priming the eyelids. Then use a small brush to apply a saffron-coloured eyeshadow to the inner corner of eyelid followed by white eyeshadow to the middle. Finally, apply a dark green eyeshadow to the outer corner. Blend the colours together by using a blending brush. Apply a coat of mascara, black eyeliner to the upper eye and white eyeliner to the lower and you are good to go
You can simply just put green colour eyeshadow as well but try to use two shades of green dark and light; which will make the eye look more appealing. Don't forget the eye liner
If you want to create a dramatic eye look, you can choose two shades of green and a grey and brown eyeshadows as well. Mascara is a must
Use black eyeliner on the upper and green for the lower eye. Smudge orange and green eyeshadows beneath it. For the upper eyelid, use two shades- orange and brown eyeshadows. Contour the cheeks, use blush and a nude lipcolour
You can even paint your kid's nails with tricolours to create an added effect
For the entire makeup, you can choose orange (or green) eyeshadow, go for a winged eye look. Use a green eye linear on lower eyelids and smudge orange eyeshadow beneath the lower eyelids. Choose a nude lip colour and bit of blush on the cheeks
A tricolour dupatta can do all the magic. Try to drap duppata in different styles over your white ethnic outfit and half the battle is won
