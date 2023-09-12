5 Life Lessons From The Bhagavad Gita To Move On From Past

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
Bhagavad Gita, the most sacred Hindu Scripture has answers to all the problems of human life and it help humans to realise the purpose of their life. Different chapters from the Holy Book has multiple learnings that can be applied to lead a peaceful and meaningful life
Don't stay in past memories for long whether they were good or bad: Neither nostalgia for happy moments nor thinking that current life is not that good anymore, won't serve you any purpose; rather it will make you feel miserable. No regret or guilt from the past mistakes will help you move forward in life. All you need to do is, FOCUS more on what you can do NOW- STAY IN PRESENT
Don't let past control your present and future: Though, it is okay to think about things from the past, don't let them control you. Good and bad experiences are part of everyone's life journey
LEARN from what happened: Thinking and ANALYSING about what you did before and what happened because of it will make you a much wiser and careful person in the future
When you do something, try your BEST, but don't worry about results, you will get out of it. Just keep on doing your work and let go of the rest. "Karma karta jaa, fal ki chinta mat kar"
CHANGE: Change is the law of nature. It is the only constant. That's why, it is better to change how you think and act to become the better version of yourself
