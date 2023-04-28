5 Interesting facts about the greatest Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023
As an artist, Raja Ravi Varma fused two styles together: European art's technical and aesthetic knowledge, and the emotional sensibilities and storytelling from Indian art
1. The painting which started his official career: In 1870, he was offered his first commission for a painting - a family portrait of Kizakke Palat Krishnan Menon, a sub-judge of the Calicut Court
2. Indian Representation, Overseas: Ravi Varma was honoured an invitation to the World’s Columbian Exhibition at Chicago in 1893, where Swami Vivekananda gave his now well-known speech. Ravi Varma showcased ten of his paintings there
'There Comes Papa' is a famous painting by Raja Ravi Verma produced around 1893. This depicts his daughter who is holding her daughter. This painting can be viewed at Kowdiar Palace, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
3. The People's Press: In 1894, he established the 'Ravi Varma Fine Arts Lithographic Press'. This kicked off a print movement of colour lithographs in India. Reproductions eventually made their way into homes, now that art could be owned by anyone
4. International Reach: German printer Fritz Schleicher, was the technical lead for the Raja Ravi Varma Press when it was established. Even after becoming its owner in 1903, he continued to spread Ravi Varma's prints far and wide
'Stolen Interview' is a classic painting produced by Raja Ravi Varma and depicts a man who is meeting a woman. This painting can be viewed at Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh
5. Ravi Varma's imageries were popularly used as postcards, in calendars, incorporated into advertisements, inspired matchbox labels, woven as textile, and have influenced many generations of artists since
'Disappointed', a painting produced by Raja Ravi Varma depicts a lady who is looking sad after reading disappointing news in a letter. This painting can be viewed at Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh
'The Suckling Child', a painting by Raja Ravi Varma depicts an illustrative portrayal of a Keralaite mother and her child. This painting can be viewed at Sri Jayachama Rajendra Art Gallery, Jaganmohan Palace, Mysore, Karnataka
