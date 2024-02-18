5 Health Benefits Of Bitter Gourd That Will Make You Say YES To KARELA

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 18, 2024
Are you someone who often makes excuses for eating karela or bitter gourd? While your tongue dislikes it, your immune system actually loves it.
The vegetable comes with several health benefits due to its impressive nutritional content.
(1) It aids weight loss by controlling hunger cravings with its low-calorie and high fibre content.
(2) It also assists in cancer treatment by trying to block the growth of breast cancer cells.
(3) Studies also indicate karela to have antimalarial properties.
(4) Consuming it with a portion of ginger and lemon supports digestion by promoting regular bowel movements.
(5) The antioxidants and phytonutrients in bitter gourd help strengthen the immune system and protect against infections and diseases.
As you are aware of what goodness this ingredient can do to your body, add it to your preparations at least once a week.
