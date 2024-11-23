5 Fruits To Include In Your Dog's Diet For More Nutrition

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 23, 2024

Your pets are family to you. Their health should equally matter for their long and healthy life

Here are some fruits that you can include in their diet for better nutrition

Apples are high in fiber and vitamins A and C. Make sure you remove seeds and core, as apple seeds contain cyanide which is harmful

Blueberries are Rich in antioxidants and vitamins. They are perfect for training treats or small snacks

Bananas are good source of potassium and natural sugars for energy. Just make sure to give in small quantities as they are high in sugar

Strawberries are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. Make sure you wash them thoroughly and cut into small pieces

Dogs love watermelon. They're hydrating and rich in vitamins A, B6, and C. Just make sure to remove seeds and rind to avoid digestive issues

