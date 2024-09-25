5 Foods To Help Cleanse Your Lungs

By: Manasi Kamble | September 25, 2024

Lungs, one of the vital organs in human body, helps us with respiration. It helps to purify the breath we intake millions of times in our lifetime and supply oxygen to our heart which then goes to the whole body.

Pinterest

World Lung Day is observed to spread awareness about the ways we can take care of our lungs and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Pinterest

Green Leafy Vegetables consists of carotenoids, iron, potassium, calcium, and vitamins, these vegetables can aid in decreasing lung inflammation. This group includes broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, bok choy, and kale.

Pinterest

Beetroots nclude vitamins and nutrients like magnesium and potassium that could potentially improve lung function.

Pinterest

Tomatoes contains lycopene, a carotenoid that could enhance lung function.

Pinterest

Honey's antibacterial and antiviral properties can potentially lessen respiratory discomfort and enhance lung function.

Pinterest

Garlic contains a specific chemical that may help in killing bacteria that causes fatal lung infections.

Pinterest

Thanks For Reading!

Doctors' Day special: Why lung care is the need of the hour for Indians
Find out More