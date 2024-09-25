5 Foods To Help Cleanse Your Lungs

By: Manasi Kamble | September 25, 2024
Lungs, one of the vital organs in human body, helps us with respiration. It helps to purify the breath we intake millions of times in our lifetime and supply oxygen to our heart which then goes to the whole body.
World Lung Day is observed to spread awareness about the ways we can take care of our lungs and lead a healthy lifestyle.
Green Leafy Vegetables consists of carotenoids, iron, potassium, calcium, and vitamins, these vegetables can aid in decreasing lung inflammation. This group includes broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, bok choy, and kale.
Beetroots nclude vitamins and nutrients like magnesium and potassium that could potentially improve lung function.
Tomatoes contains lycopene, a carotenoid that could enhance lung function.
Honey's antibacterial and antiviral properties can potentially lessen respiratory discomfort and enhance lung function.
Garlic contains a specific chemical that may help in killing bacteria that causes fatal lung infections.
