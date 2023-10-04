5 Elegant Floral Decor Ideas For Your Upcoming Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
Floral arrangements in wedding venues make the energy more romantic, breezy and magical. Thanks to the evolving floral decor wedding trends, venues are being transformed into enchanted gardens. Srishti Kapur, the founder of Floral Art shares floral decor trends that are stealing the show in 2023
Wildflower Wonderland: Embrace the untamed allure of wildflowers for a whimsical garden-style decor. Rustic banyan roots, wild berries, creeper plants, and lush foliage create an enchanting outdoor atmosphere, even in indoor venues
Wooden Archways and Canopies: Wooden arches, tents, and canopies draped with cascading flowers offer a rustic yet elegant touch. They provide a picturesque backdrop for ceremonies and photographs
Aerial Floral Installations: Create a visual spectacle with aerial floral installations. Hanging floral arrangements suspended from the ceiling give the illusion of walking through a garden in the clouds
Earthy Textures: Incorporate natural elements like bark, wooden accents, rustic cane, bamboo, and boho-inspired decor. These textures add depth and character to the overall design
Enchanted Garden Look: Achieve an enchanted garden feel with an abundance of potted plants, wild grass, and blooms. This trend brings the magic of the outdoors inside, creating a lush oasis
