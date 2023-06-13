5 Easy To Make DIY Drinks For Weight Loss

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Weight gain is a problem that affects most of us, but you can get your belly and other body fat reduced just by drinking some home made healthy drinks. Here are 5 drinks that are easy to make and will help you in your weight loss journey
Ajwain (Carom seeds) water: Mix one teaspoon of carom seeds in a glass of hot water. You can drink it It can aid in weight loss and the burning of belly fat. Drink it every morning on an empty stomach
Citrus water: Infused water detoxifies the body and helps in shedding those extra calories. The water is prepared by fusing (adding) mint with orange or lemon, that is citrus flavours
Green tea: It is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial properties. Drink it every morning as a detox beverage for weight reduction and to improve metabolism. You can also add, honey, lemon, and mint leaves or opt for a green tea with these combinations
Turmeric milk: This drink boosts the immune system and has antibacterial properties. Also, it helps soothe anxiety and activate the senses. You should drink it before bedtime
Lemonade: Lemonade is made of lukewarm water and lemon with honey. You should drink it on an empty stomach
