5 Easy Body Weight Exercises You Can Do Anywhere

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023

Pushups: Place your hands on stairs or a smaller wall and do the push up on an easier angle. You can use stairs for stretching as well

Wall sitting: Sit against wall to tone your legs for lower body strength. Keep your feel slightly wider than hips, slide your back down the wall and bring your thighs parallel to the floor

Stair climbing: Just take stairs in stead of lift at work or at home. No need for cardio machine

Tuck jumps: Just jump and you can do that anywhere. It activates many muscles in the body

Chair exercises: If you are not getting time to hit the gym or if you are injured, turn your office or home chair into exercising took for stretching and knee extension

