5 Easy Body Weight Exercises You Can Do Anywhere

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Pushups: Place your hands on stairs or a smaller wall and do the push up on an easier angle. You can use stairs for stretching as well
Wall sitting: Sit against wall to tone your legs for lower body strength. Keep your feel slightly wider than hips, slide your back down the wall and bring your thighs parallel to the floor
Stair climbing: Just take stairs in stead of lift at work or at home. No need for cardio machine
Tuck jumps: Just jump and you can do that anywhere. It activates many muscles in the body
Chair exercises: If you are not getting time to hit the gym or if you are injured, turn your office or home chair into exercising took for stretching and knee extension
