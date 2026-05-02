5 DIY Face Masks To Remove Summer Tan At Home: Try Yogurt-Turmeric & Besan-Milk Remedies

By: Aanchal C | May 02, 2026
Summer sun can leave your skin tanned and dull, but you can revive your natural radiance with simple DIY face masks
Made with everyday ingredients, these easy remedies help gently reduce tan and restore your glow at home. Check out:
Yoghurt & Turmeric Mask: Mix 2 tablespoons of yoghurt with a pinch of turmeric. Apply to cleansed skin, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse off. This mask helps brighten your complexion and gradually reduces tan marks
Lemon & Honey Mask: Combine 1 tablespoon lemon juice with 1 tablespoon honey. Spread evenly over your face and let it sit for 10–15 minutes. Lemon helps lighten pigmentation, while honey hydrates and soothes your skin
Aloe Vera & Rose Water Mask: Mix fresh aloe vera gel with a few drops of rose water. Apply the cooling blend to your skin and leave it for 20 minutes. This mask calms irritation, hydrates, and fades tan over time
Besan & Milk Mask: Blend 2 tablespoons of gram flour (besan) with enough milk to make a thick, smooth paste. Apply to your face, let it dry halfway, then rinse. This gentle exfoliator removes dead skin cells and visibly reduces tanning
Tomato & Sugar Scrub Mask: Mash ripe tomato pulp and mix with a pinch of sugar. Gently scrub onto your face and leave for 10 minutes. Tomato’s natural acids help lighten tan, while sugar exfoliates for a fresher, clearer complexion
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