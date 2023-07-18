5 Daiquiri Variations To Brighten Up Your Rainy Evenings

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
Daiquiri Day is celebrated every year on July 19, when people fill their glasses with this rum-based cocktail. But did you know the Daiquiri was invented by Cuban miners?
Jennings Cox, a Mine Supervisor in a village named Daiquiri in 1898. One day Cox mixed Bacardi, sugar, and lime into a glass of ice and the iconic drink was born. The drink was named after the Daiquiri after the mines and became a popular staple in Havana
Strawberry Basil Daiquiri: A refreshing twist on the classic, combining the sweetness of strawberries with the herbal freshness of basil
Pineapple Coconut Daiquiri: Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with this delightful blend of juicy pineapple and creamy coconut flavours
Spiced Mango Daiquiri: Embrace the flavours of the season with this spiced mango daiquiri, featuring a hint of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg
Watermelon Mint Daiquiri: Try the cooling watermelon and mint combo, creating a wonderfully refreshing daiquiri perfect for monsoon evenings
Blackberry Ginger Daiquiri: Enjoy the tangy sweetness of blackberries paired with a subtle kick of ginger, creating a zesty and unique daiquiri experience
