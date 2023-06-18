5 Cheap But Cute Date Ideas If You Are In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
Ditch the usual car drives and same old overly crowded restaurants and try this instead. Do this with your partner or bestie or friend group and have those deep meaningful conversations while roaming around the lanes of the city at night
Sit at the stairs of Asiatic Society Library: Sit and watch the cars pass by while you have deep conversation
Late Night Coffee On Marine Drive: A late night coffee and good conversations with a gentle sea breeze, seems like a very appealing idea, doesn’t it?
Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai: Nothing like a late night drive, with some fantastic music for a date. One of the most beautiful stretches of roads in Mumbai, Palm Beach Road is absolutely perfect for this!
A Walk on Carter Road: You could either go for a chilled out, a romantic walk or choose to put on your running shoes and go for a nice, long, evening run along the beach with your partner. Post that, get some refreshing juices at one of the shops in the lane
Watch full moon at Worli Sea Face
