5 celebrity-inspired summer bottom wears for men to slay every occassion

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Summer is here and so as our tinsel town celebrities who step out in their best summer outfits. Whether it is Saif Ali Khan's pink shorts or Amitabh Bachchan's white cotton payjama, celebs know how to beat this scorching heat and be on top of their fashion game. Here's how you can best style your summer clothing with bottom wears
Jeans: Homegrown Indian brands have excelled in innovating on the fabric, not to mention taking the recipe of the original denim jeans and adapting it to suit our needs. The flyweight denim jeans are as rugged as their heavier counterparts but crafted from a lighter weight denim that makes them an effortless choice for Summer. Best part: It goes with any and every option of top wear
Joggers: Joggers have redefined men’s fashion and it is an essential must-have piece of clothing in the wardrobe. It gives a look of denim with a comfortable jogging track feel making it a go-to bottom wear for summer. The design of joggers like cuffed bottoms, drawstrings and elasticated waists made with lightweight material gives a relaxed look, perfect for the weather
It can be styled with any t-shirt to get a casual look and complete it by wearing sneakers. For an office day pair joggers with a t-shirt topped with a blazer for a formal look and Friday feel
Cotton Pants: Cotton pants are a blessing in disguise for the summer season. It gives a trouser look and since it's made with soft cotton material, has made space in most men’s wardrobes. They can be styled with any t-shirt for an outing on weekends. If these pants are styled with a shirt and a matching blazer, it can go well for office meetings as well
Cargo Pants: Cargo pants are mandatory for the summer holidays and adventure. These pants are very comfortable while traveling and also have multiple pockets which is an added advantage. These pants give a cool look when styled with floral summery t-shirts or shirts
Shorts: Shorts are men’s favorite bottoms to wear for summer. Best feels for a beach vacay or post cooling it off in the pool. Style it with a printed half sleeve shirt or polos and you will always get the dress code right
