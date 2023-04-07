5 celebrity-inspired minimalist jewellery trends that won't cost you mullah

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023
Minimalist jewellery has been growing in popularity in the last few years, with many people opting for simple and elegant pieces that can be worn every day. Here are some minimalist jewelry trends that are worth trying without burning a hole in your pocket
Pawan Gupta, Director, PP Jewellers suggests some trends that offer a modern twist on classic jewelry pieces, making them a great choice for anyone looking to add a touch of sophistication to their look
Dainty Necklaces: Delicate necklaces with small pendants or charms are a great way to add a touch of elegance to any outfit. They can be worn alone or layered with other necklaces for a more statement look
Hoop Earrings: Hoop earrings are a classic jewelry staple that have been given a minimalist twist. Simple, thin gold or silver hoops can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit
Stacking Rings: Stacking rings, also known as stacking bands, are multiple thin rings that can be worn together on the same finger. They can be mixed and matched to create unique combinations, making them a versatile addition to any jewelry collection
Chain Bracelets: Simple chain bracelets, such as those made from delicate gold or silver chains, are a great minimalist option. They can be worn alone or layered with other bracelets for a more personalised loo
Stud Earrings: Small stud earrings, such as those featuring diamonds, pearls, or simple geometric shapes, are a great way to add a touch of elegance to any outfit without being too flashy
Thanks For Reading!