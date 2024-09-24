5 Benefits of Buttermilk For Healthy Skin

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 24, 2024
Who does not wish to have a smooth, glowing skin? Most importantly, a healthy skin
All images from Canva
There are multiple ways to obtain the glowing skin. Buttermilk is one such drink that is not only good for your gut but also beneficial for your skin. Here's how
It provides hydration and helps maintain moisture in the skin. It keeps the skin soft and supple
The probiotics present in buttermilk promote gut health which is very closely linked to clear and healthy skin. It helps reduce inflammation and acne
Vitamin A present in buttermilk helps in cell generation that aids in healing aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines
Buttermilk has cooling properties and helps soothe irritated skin. It also acts as exfoliator due to the lactic acid present in it. This promotes a clear skin
Regular consumption of buttermilk and help reduce pigmentation and dark spots on your skin