5 Activities To Start Your Morning With Positivity

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023
Starting your day on a positive note is very important. By incorporating some energising activities in your morning routine you can start your day on a right foot. Here are five things that everyone should follow each morning
Wake up early: Getting up before sunrise is important. It allows you time to ease yourself and be ready for the entire day. This time also offers you an opportunity to plan your day
Practice gratitude: Say the prayer and be grateful for being alive today and for everything that you have before you start your day
Hydrate yourself: Drink a glass of water to jumpstart your metabolism. Squeeze one lemon to detoxify your body in the morning
Exercise – Yoga, Pranayam: To boost your energy it is important to move your body. Hit the gym, or practice yoga. Meditate and focus on your mind, this will not only keep you physically fit but also release endorphins
Eat nutritious breakfast: Have a healthy breakfast to fuel your body. Try and make it balanced with protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates
