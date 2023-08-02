4 Ways To Determine If You Have Unhealthy Skin

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Dull and unhealthy skin can make us look and feel less than our best. By identifying the root cause, you can find long-term solutions that will lead to lasting improvement rather than just temporary fixes. Devji Hathiyani, the co-founder of Dr.Rashel shares four ways to find out if you have unhealthy skin
Uneven Skin Tone: Healthy skin appears even and consistent in color, giving your complexion a radiant and balanced appearance. On the other hand, unhealthy skin may exhibit patches of varying tones, such as red or dark spots, which can be indicators of underlying issues
Dry Skin: When your skin feels excessively dry, itchy, and appears flaky, it's a clear indication that it requires attention and care. Areas like around the lips, under and around the eyes, as well as elbows, knees, and ankles are more prone to dryness
Rough Texture: Unhealthy skin often has a rough and bumpy texture, which can be early signs of potential skin issues like acne, blackheads, or whiteheads. These problems arise when the skin's pores become clogged with impurities and excess sebum, the skin's natural oils
Skin Sensations: Your skin can communicate its distress through various sensations like itching, pulling, stinging, or even a burning feeling. These discomforts may arise from factors like an allergic reaction to a new skincare product or neglecting proper skincare practices
