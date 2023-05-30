3 biggest disadvantages of using pimple patches on active acne

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Pimple patches are quite popular in the beauty industry and it certainly has tons of benefits. For people who are tired of having acne and hiding it with makeup, pimple patches have been the biggest savior for them
These patches are small sheets and it is said that they are infused with ingredients that are supposed to calm your skin down and reduce inflammation of the acne. They work like small stickers on the skin and heal the acne in a short span of time
However, pimple patches also have disadvantages. Surprised? Skin and hair expert and founder of Deyga Organics, Arthi Raguram shares a complete guide to use pimple patches
Pimple patches are not so effective if the acne is quite severe. It fails to work properly on comedones like blackheads and whiteheads and even on a deeper wound
You might not be able to see a great result if you suffer from cystic acne and hormonal acne. As these need to be treated by a dermatologist followed by a healthy diet and lifestyle, simple patches will fail to give you desired results
Another big disadvantage of using pimple patches, especially on active acne is that they cannot prevent future acne. The patches are only working as a short-term solution for your acne and reducing the severity of the existing ones. However, it does not hold the power of preventing your skin from further acne
To avoid acne you certainly need to use the right skincare products for your skin and also consult a skin expert to get the best remedy for your skin. So, if you are looking for quick relief from your acne, you can certainly use pimple patches occasionally
