21 Andaman and Nicobar islands now have a name; check details

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023
PM Modi named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony on Monday on the occasion of Parakram Diwas
PM Modi also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands
The Government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
The largest uninhabiated island INAN370 in the North and Middle Andaman is named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, who lost his life in action on November 3, 1947 while repulsing Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport
The second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh
The other 20 islands have been named after the Param Vir Chakra awardees 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa and others
In 2018, PM Modi renamed Ross Islands as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep to honour the memory of Netaji
Neil Island was renamed as Shaheed Dweep, by PM Modi in 2018
Havelock Island was also renamed Swaraj Dweep in 2018
