8 classy footwear pieces every men and women should own this wedding season

By: Priyanka Chandani | December 07, 2022
These loafers are preppy, minimalist, and trendy. You can wear these loafers for formal and casual wear, as they come in many different materials
Moccasins: These loafers are smarter than than sandals, boat shoes and espadrilles, but they are not as formal as laced shoes, which works in your favour when you want to pair them with a sherwani or casual kurta pyjama. In addition, Moccasins protect the foot while allowing you to feel the ground
Dress Loafers: have exploded in popularity all over the world. If you're looking for a shoe that's comfortable, convenient, versatile, and stylish, dress loafers are for you. In addition, you can wear them without socks
Designed with dual density foam and padded insoles, this style is extra comfortable. A standout watch strap design adorns these sleek sling back heels with pointy toe
Perfect for a wedding, sangeet or other special occasion, these strappy bone-colored sling-backs feature an open-toe design and mid-height, square feel for a little extra stability.
Enhance your casual look by sporting this pair of casual sandals from Aldo. Its synthetic upper with wedge-type heel offers optimal comfort, while the TPR outsole is responsible for providing strong grip and traction to avoid slippages
Appear effortlessly smart by wearing this pair of sling back sandals. The stylish upper and the comfortable fit make it quite high in quality.
