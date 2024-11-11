11/11: Know The Power Of Manifesting Your Dreams In This Portal

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 11, 2024
The 11/11 manifestation portal occurs annualy every year of November 11. In numerology, it is the day that numnerically aligns perfectly and opens door to spiritual growth
All images from Canva
The date 11/11 is believed to carry high spiritual energy, making it a good time to focus on your dreams and intentions
Many people see the 11/11 portal as a time when the universe is more “open,” helping your wishes connect with universal energy
On this day, Let go of doubts and fears that hold you back. Negative thoughts block your path to manifesting your goals
Focus on gratitude for what you already have and for the blessings on their way. Gratitude raises your energy and draws in more positivity
Take small steps towards your goals, showing the universe you’re serious. Manifestation works best when combined with action
Be patient and open to when and how your dreams come true. Trust that everything will align at the right time
Thanks For Reading!