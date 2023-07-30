10 Stunning Bridges Of India That Are True Engineering Marvels

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai: The Bandra–Worli Sea Link was the first infrastructure project in Mumbai to use seismic arresters. These will enable it to withstand earthquakes measuring up to 7.0 on the Richter scale
Howrah Bridge, Kolkata: An iconic landmark in Kolkata, the Howrah Bridge is a huge steel bridge over the Hooghly River. It is considered to be one of the longest cantilever bridges in the world
Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu: The 2.2 km. length bridge connecting the Rameswaram Island and the mainland is the longest bridge in India constructed over a bay
Dhola- Sadiya Bridge - The longest river bridge in India. It connects the states of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh
Chicham Bridge, Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh - The highest bridge in Asia and quite an astounding spectacle at that. The bridge is at a staggering height of 13596 ft and connects the two villages named Chicham and Kibber
Godavari Arch Bridge, Andhra Pradesh: Godavari Bridge is a truss bridge and is India's third longest road-cum-rail bridge crossing a water body. The bridge is one of the longest span prestressed concrete arch bridges in Asia
Vembanad Rail Bridge, Kerala: The Vallarpadam Rail Bridge in Kerala is located on the famous Vembanad Lake, and is known for its scenic backwaters and tourist hotspot, Kumarakom
Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata: Opened in 1992, with a total length of 823 metres (2,700 ft), Vidyasagar Setu is the first and longest cable-stayed bridge in India
Har ki Pauri Ganga Bridge, Haridwar: It is believed that it is the precise spot where the Ganga leaves the mountains and enters the plains
Coronation Bridge, Darjeeling, West Bengal: Marking the crowning of King George the fifth, Coronation Bridge shows the skills of finest craftsmanship and astounding designing & architectural style of British era
