10 Stunning Bridges Of India That Are True Engineering Marvels

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023

Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai: The Bandra–Worli Sea Link was the first infrastructure project in Mumbai to use seismic arresters. These will enable it to withstand earthquakes measuring up to 7.0 on the Richter scale

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata: An iconic landmark in Kolkata, the Howrah Bridge is a huge steel bridge over the Hooghly River. It is considered to be one of the longest cantilever bridges in the world

Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu: The 2.2 km. length bridge connecting the Rameswaram Island and the mainland is the longest bridge in India constructed over a bay

Dhola- Sadiya Bridge - The longest river bridge in India. It connects the states of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh

Chicham Bridge, Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh - The highest bridge in Asia and quite an astounding spectacle at that. The bridge is at a staggering height of 13596 ft and connects the two villages named Chicham and Kibber

Godavari Arch Bridge, Andhra Pradesh: Godavari Bridge is a truss bridge and is India's third longest road-cum-rail bridge crossing a water body. The bridge is one of the longest span prestressed concrete arch bridges in Asia

Vembanad Rail Bridge, Kerala: The Vallarpadam Rail Bridge in Kerala is located on the famous Vembanad Lake, and is known for its scenic backwaters and tourist hotspot, Kumarakom

Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata: Opened in 1992, with a total length of 823 metres (2,700 ft), Vidyasagar Setu is the first and longest cable-stayed bridge in India

Har ki Pauri Ganga Bridge, Haridwar: It is believed that it is the precise spot where the Ganga leaves the mountains and enters the plains

Coronation Bridge, Darjeeling, West Bengal: Marking the crowning of King George the fifth, Coronation Bridge shows the skills of finest craftsmanship and astounding designing & architectural style of British era

