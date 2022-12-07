10 most searched people on Google in 2022 India; and one of them is from Bollywood

Amber Heard is an American actress. She rose to fame in 2008 with roles in Pineapple Express and Never Back Down. Heard's biggest film to date is 2018's Aquaman, which made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. She married actor Johnny Depp in 2015 and then filed for divorce in 2016. Amber described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and courtroom by Depp, who filed a defamation case against the star, which she lost.