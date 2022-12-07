10 most searched people on Google in 2022 India; and one of them is from Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 07, 2022
Nupur Sharma is the former national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She was suspended from the party in June 2022 over her remarks on the Prophet Mohammad during a debate on a news channel
Droupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old tribal leader from Odisha, on June 21, 2022, was named as the presidential candidate by the ruling NDA government and was elected as the President on July 25, 2022. Murmu is India's first tribal and second woman President
Rishi Sunak scripted history when he was appointed by King Charles III as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. Sunak is son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy
Lalit Modi is a fugitive Indian businessman and cricket administrator who founded the Indian Premier League. He is also a former Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is currently dating Bollywood actor and Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen, for which he was in the news
Sushmita Sen is an Indian film actress, model and the winner of the Miss Universe pageant of 1994. Sen was the first Indian to win the crown. In July, Lalit Modi had announced that he was dating Sushmita Sen and tweeted that duo will tie the knot in the future. The actress was in search for this reason as well as her hit web series Aarya
Anjali Arora is an Indian model and actress. She is best known for her lip sync videos that she posts on different social media platforms. Anjali Arora enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms. The social media star gained fame after her performance on Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp.
Abdu Rozik gained immense fame after he was announced as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Abdu Rozik is a Tazakistan singer and performer. He won the internet over with his song Ohi Dili Zor. The singer has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media and it features over 580k subscribers. He boasts of 6.3 million followers on Instagram. He will be seen next in a Salman Khan film.
Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, became the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on July 30. Earlier, he was the Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works.
An Indian leg spinner and all-rounder who played tennis-ball cricket and club cricket in Mumbai for 20 years without getting to play a single high-level match, Pravin Tambe sprung up in the mainstream at the age of 41, when he was selected by the Rajasthan Royals to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Amber Heard is an American actress. She rose to fame in 2008 with roles in Pineapple Express and Never Back Down. Heard's biggest film to date is 2018's Aquaman, which made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. She married actor Johnny Depp in 2015 and then filed for divorce in 2016. Amber described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and courtroom by Depp, who filed a defamation case against the star, which she lost.