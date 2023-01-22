10 Indian classical musicians who inspired generations

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2023
Sitar Maestro, Pt. Ravi Shankar was born on 7 April 1920. He promoted Indian classical music in the west by writing compositions for Sitar and Orchestra and touring across the world. He received Padma Bhushan in 1967, Padma Vibhushan in 1981 and Bharat Ratna in 1999
Santoor Maestro, Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma was born on 13 January 1938. He was not only an accomplished Santoor player but also a brilliant music composer. He was awarded with Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2001
Hariprasad Chaurasia, is a classical flautist who plays the ‘Bansuri’ in the Hindustani Classical Tradition serves as the artistic director of the World Music Department at the Rotterdam Music Conservatory in the Netherlands. He was awarded with Padma Bhushan in 1992 and Padma Vibhushan in 2000
Ustad Zakir Hussain, the Indian tabla virtuoso was born on 9 March 1951. He is a multitalented legend who is composer, a percussionist, music producer and film actor. He has been awarded with many prestigious titles including Padma Shri in 1988 and Padma Vibhushan in 2002
Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan is popularly known for clear and fast ‘ekhara taans’. In the year 2014, he along with his two sons performed at the year 2014 at ‘Nobel Peace Prize Concert’. He was awarded with Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2001
Shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan is credited for popularising ‘Shehnai’ not only as a folk instrument but at the concert level and that too globally. He received Padma Shri in 1961, Padma Bhushan in 1968, Padma Vibhushan in 1980 and Bharat Ratna in 2001
Pt. Ram Narayan the Sarangi maestro is credited to popularize the instrument ‘Sarangi’ as a solo concert instrument and also became the 1st successful Sarangi player internationally. He received Padma Shri in 1976, Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2005 apart from many other awards
Rudra Veena maestro Ustad Asad Ali Khan, was born on 1 December, 1937 in the 7th generation of Rudra Veena players in Alwar. He was one of the few active Rudra Veena players. He received Padma Bhushan in 2008
Famous Mridangam player Ramnad V. Raghavan was born on 19 June 1927 in Madurai. He taught many students at the Wesleyan University in Connecticut in the United States. At the later years of his life he moved to Chennai and was there till his last days
Indian Percussionist T. H. Vinayakram who plays Carnatic Music with ‘Ghatam’ is also known as the ‘God of Ghatam'. He is the 1st South Indian Musician to win Grammy for ‘Best World Music Album’ for his participation in Mickey Hart’s, ‘Planet of Drum’. He received Padma Shri in the year 2002. He was awarded with Padma Bhushan in the year 2014
