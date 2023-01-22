10 Indian classical musicians who inspired generations

Indian Percussionist T. H. Vinayakram who plays Carnatic Music with ‘Ghatam’ is also known as the ‘God of Ghatam'. He is the 1st South Indian Musician to win Grammy for ‘Best World Music Album’ for his participation in Mickey Hart’s, ‘Planet of Drum’. He received Padma Shri in the year 2002. He was awarded with Padma Bhushan in the year 2014