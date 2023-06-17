10 Greatest Ancient Universities of India Renowned For Teaching Law, Economics And Arts

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Nalanda Ancient University: According to many historians, Nalanda is considered as the 'first planned university' of the world. The daily routine begin with early morning bath. The practice of kneeling down to ground as a respect for teachers was in practice
Takshashila Ancient University: According to the Ramayana, the city was founded by Bharata, the son of Kaikeyi, and younger half brother of Lord Rama. The famous treatise Arthashastra (Sanskrit for The knowledge of Economics) by Chanakya, is said to have been composed in Takshashila itself
Sharda Peeth POK: Sikander Butshikhan, who used brute force to establish Islam in Kashmir had destroyed the temple. For nearly decade and a half, struggles have been made to start pilgrimage to the revered Sharda Peeth
Pushpagiri Ancient University: The Chinese traveler Huien Tsang visited this university in 639 CE. Pushpagiri University was destroyed during the period of Muslim invasion of India. It was destroyed by Bakhtiyar Khilji from Turkey in 1193 CE. Recently few images of Emperor Ashoka have been discovered here
Mithila Ancient University: Ancient Mithila University was an ancient university and was famous for Nyaya Shastra and logical sciences
Vikramashila Ancient University: Vikramashila was established by the Pala emperor Dharmapala (783 to 820 AD). Mahayana Buddhism and other topics of education were taught here. At the end of 12th century Bakhtiyar Khilji demolished the monastery, killed the monks and burned the library
Somapura Ancient University: Somapura University was an education center for Bauddha Dharma(Buddhism), Jina Dharma( Jainism), and Sanatana Dharma(Hinduism). It is popularly known as one of the largest and best Buddhist monasteries in the Indian Sub Continent
Nagarjuna Ancient University: Nagarjunakonda or Nagarjuna Vidyapeeth is named after Nagarjuna who was a Buddhist philosopher from Andhra Pradesh in ancient India. This ancient university was located on the Krishna River's banks
Telhara Ancient University: Based on findings, archaeologists placed the Telhara University back to first century AD to Kushan Empire. It is said the University was built by one of the descendents of Magadha ruler Bimbisara
Chausath Yogini Vidyapeeth: According to an inscription dated to 1323 CE (Vikram Samvat 1383), the temple was built by the Kachchhapaghata king Devapala (r. c. 1055 – 1075). It is said that the temple was the venue of providing education in astrology and mathematics based on the transit of the Sun
