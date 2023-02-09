10 Foods that will make you happy on a bad day

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 09, 2023

Ice Cream is a fan favourite to beat dull days

Paani Puri, the Indian chaat is something we all love for its taste

Vada Pav is every Mumbaikar's favourite when it comes to comfort and on the go food

Kaala Khatta Gola is somethingw e all have had as a child, the funny thing is that it still gives us the same happiness

Paapri Chaat is the crunchy chaat which is tasty as it looks

Kacchi Kairi and Imlie are also from our childhood, which brings happiness to us

Samosa is part of every Indina family's chai time, this crunchy snack makes us happy on dull days for sure

Frankie is another on then go food option which can be custom madeas per your choice of taste and ingredients

Pav Bhaji is another Mumbai special dish which makes to the list of food that brings a smile to our face

Last but not the least, 'Kuch meetha ho jaaye,' how can we forget Chocolate. This sweet food is a fan favourite, good day or bad day chocolate is there to your rescue

Thanks For Reading!

