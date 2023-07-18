10 Dangerous Fort Treks In Maharashtra Every Adventure Junkie Should Try Once

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023

Harihar Fort Trek is a trek that starts near Nashik and has a high difficulty level with its angled steps

Kalavantin Durg Trek in Panvel is a bit tricky to navigate due to the rock-cut steps and steep slope

Kalsubai Fort Trek in Igatpuri is a 6.6 km long trek trail that is considered one of the difficulkt treks in Maharashtra

Pratapgad Fort Trek that starts near Pune is another trek that is considered under moderate level, but is really dangerous

Dategad Fort Trek in Satara is another dangerous trek

Bhairavgad Fort Trek occurs near Malshej Ghat. The fort is part of Kalsubai-Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary

Salher Fort Trek starts near the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat

Dhodap Fort Trek is a trek on the site of the second-highest fort in the Sahyadri mountains

Gorakhgad Fort Trek is a is a popular trek located near Mumbai

Kille Rajgad Fort Trek is a trek that begins at Pune and it is moderate to hard level in term sof difficulty

