10 Dangerous Fort Treks In Maharashtra Every Adventure Junkie Should Try Once

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
Harihar Fort Trek is a trek that starts near Nashik and has a high difficulty level with its angled steps
Kalavantin Durg Trek in Panvel is a bit tricky to navigate due to the rock-cut steps and steep slope
Kalsubai Fort Trek in Igatpuri is a 6.6 km long trek trail that is considered one of the difficulkt treks in Maharashtra
Pratapgad Fort Trek that starts near Pune is another trek that is considered under moderate level, but is really dangerous
Dategad Fort Trek in Satara is another dangerous trek
Bhairavgad Fort Trek occurs near Malshej Ghat. The fort is part of Kalsubai-Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary
Salher Fort Trek starts near the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat
Dhodap Fort Trek is a trek on the site of the second-highest fort in the Sahyadri mountains
Gorakhgad Fort Trek is a is a popular trek located near Mumbai
Kille Rajgad Fort Trek is a trek that begins at Pune and it is moderate to hard level in term sof difficulty
