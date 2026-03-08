Women’s Day 2026 Special: 10 Things You Must Do If You Are In Your 20s

By: Kajal Kumari | March 08, 2026
'Freedom' is the most hard-earned luxury for women. "Freedom does something dangerous to them. A free woman tears all sorts of structures apart." These are some ways you can claim your freedom in your 20s.
1. Move out of your house, your comfort zones as soon as possible. Find yourself a place where you get to be the real 'You.'
2. Most importantly, find yourself a job that pays your bills. Financial independence brings you real power!
3. Travelling teaches what degrees can't. Take each and every opportunity to travel solo.
4. The hobbies that stayed tamed in your hearts, let them lead you. Pursue your hobbies with passion.
5. The kind of people you hang out with tells how much your value yourself. Be strictly selective about your company.
6. Invest in your physical, mental, and emotional health. Utilise your time to hone your skills.
7. Gain financial literacy to understand how money works, including saving, budgeting, investing, and taking risks.
8. Try something that scares you. It can be as adventurous as Scuba Diving or Sky Diving. Or as daring as saying 'No.'
9. Start something of your own - a business, a Youtube channel, a social media page, a book or anything you are good at.
10. Break societal rules that doesn’t serve you. If you want choose ambition over marraige and your happiness before others.
And ofcourse, be proud of your womanhood! Happy Women's Day!