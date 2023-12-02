MP Election Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh All Set For D-Day, Countdown For Vote Counting Begins

By: Kajal Kumari | December 02, 2023
With only a few hours left for vote-counting, on-duty officials are busy preparing for the D-day. Starting from state-capital Bhopal, heavy security has been deployed here at the counting centre in Old Jail.
FP Photo
Inside the EVMs kept around the barricaded boundaries, fate of 24 seats are locked here.
FP Photo
Indore collector Ilayaraja T held a special meeting on Friday to instruct media about their roles and responsibilities on the day of counting.
Clicked by Anand Shivhare
The counting has to be done at the Nehru Stadium of Indore cit. The venue is all decked up with decorations and arrangements and secured with police personnel.
Click by Anand Shivhare
Jabalpur fully prepared! Collector S K Suman inspected the entire arrangements and venue ahead of counting day.
Counting for 38 seats are to be done in Jabalpur. Jabalpur West seat is one of the hot seats in the division as 4-times BJP MP Rakesh Singh is fighting against minister and sitting MLA Tarun Bhanot.
FP Photo
About Ujjian, DRO along with senior officials conducted inspection of vote counting centre at Government Engineering College, Ujjain.
FP Photo
In Ujjain, people from 29 out 230 assembly constituencies will elect their MLAs.
FP Photo
