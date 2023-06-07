Madhya Pradesh: From VVIP Baraatis To Lovely Couple, A Peep Into The Wedding Of Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar's Daughter

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
1.Haldi & Mehendi Ceremony: Tomar's daughter Namrata was seen donning a yellow lehenga in contrast to maroon jewellery as she poses alongside her brother Prabal Singh Tomar.
FP Photo
Meet The Groom: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son-in-law is Neeraj Singh Bhati is a BJP youth leader and the director of state Eco Tourism. He is a resident of Dhankot princely state located in Sehore district.
FP Photo
Bride Namrata Singh Tomar with her better-half Neeraj Singh Bhati looked all royal in their wedding reception.
Meet The Braatis: Former Minister Maya Singh receives Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the airport
Baraati No. 2: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal wave to paparazzi at the wedding.
Baraati No. 3: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrives Gwalior airport to attend the wedding reception.
And more Baraatis...MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accompanies UP CM Yogi Adiyanath and MP BJP President VD Sharma as they all head to the reception to bless the newly-weds!
