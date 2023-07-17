From Getting Job To Passing Exams: Try These Easy Remedies By Pt Pradip Mishra To Fulfil All Wishes

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
1. Apply raw milk on Bel Patri and offer it to Lord Shiva regularly for early marriage.
2. Offer Dhatura everyday by reciting your name and gotra if you are seeking job/work.
3. To get rid of prolonged illness, offer Shami flower to Shivling and chant Om Namah Shivaya
4. Chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra 108 times on Monday and do Shivabhishek with cow's raw milk for progress in life.
5. To fulfill any wish offer Leaf of 5 trees and 1 white flower to Nirmaleshwar Mahadev on 'Ashtami' that falls on Monday
6. Apply honey on center leaf of Bel Patri and offer it to Shiv ji to pass in the examination.
