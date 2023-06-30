7 Hidden Places In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
1. Dhuandhar Falls-- Located at a distance of 20 km from Jabalpur, Dhuandhar Falls is a scenic waterfall at Bhedaghat. Also known as Smoke Cascade, it is one of the stunning waterfalls in India and offers a mesmerising view in monsoon!
2. Sitlamata Falls-- Almost 60 kms away from the city hustle of Indore, Sitlamata Falls awaits you. The falls make a lovely spot for a picnic, as the water gushes down at a tremendous speed, especially in rainy season.
3. Mandu Fort: Perched along the Vindhya ranges at an altitude of 2,000 feet, Mandu Fort is surrounded by rich green gardens. The best time to visit the place is between July and September as rains paint the picturesque view.
4. Bee Falls: Imagine volumes of water plummeting from a height in the lap of a scenic jungle...Sounds refreshing, right! Bee Falls is one of the popular places to visit in Pachmarhi, especially during monsoons. The moment you trek down the hundreds of steps and arrive at the fall, you can't help but admire it in awe!
5. Kapil Dhara: Barely 6km from the Narmada Udgam Kund, lies these beautiful waterfalls, Kapil Dhara in Amarkantak. The Narmada river flows as a fall and later seeps into the forests, making it appear like a scene straight from a movie set!
6. Patalpani: It is a scenic waterfall located in the Mhow Tehsil of Indore district. During the monsoons, the rain enhances its charms, making it one of the most-visited tourist places in Indore.
7. Kerwa Dam: It is one of the favoraite locations of Bhopalis. The scenic dam located just 15 km from Bhopal off Kotra Sultanabad is a perfect place to plan your monsoon party.
