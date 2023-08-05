6 Adventurous Spots In Madhya Pradesh You Must Explore In Long Weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
1. Tawa: The raw wilderness and absolute tranquility of Tawa dam and Madai reserve forest attracts tourists in good numbers. Located in the Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, these are hot spots in monsoon.
2. Orccha: Exhibiting the wonderful Bundela-era legends, Orchha remains steadfast as the major historical site that has maintained the culture and legends of the rulers of the Bundela dynasty. Do try River Rafting in thrilling waters of Betwa here!
3.Hanuwantiyaa: This is one of the most adventurous islands of Madhya Pradesh. Located in the Khandwa district, Hanuwantiyaa Tapu is one of the most popular destinations for weekend getaways.
4. Kanwala: If you want to enjoy on the beach in Goa, Mumbai or in Daman but do not have that kind of time, then visit Kanwala in Mandsaur. The waters of Chambal will surely give you all island-like feels. Kanwala is famously known as 'Mini Goa'.
5. Tamia: One of the hidden treasures of Madhya Pradesh, Tamia hill station is a picturesque destination that offers scenic and breathtaking views of dense forests and mountains. Perched on a mountaintop, Tamia provides stunning views of the horseshoe-shaped Patalkot Valley as well as the thick forests that surround it.
6. Chanderi: It is a small 11th century town located in northern part of Madhya Pradesh. It is known for its quaint forts, hills and elegant hand-woven Chanderi sarees. This six yard of piece is adorned around the globe for the artistry behind their creation.
