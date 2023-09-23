World River Day 2023: Top 8 Crucial Waterways In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
World River Day 2023 falls on September 24th. India is blessed with more than 400 rivers that play a crucial role in the country's culture, economy, agriculture, and environment. Here are 8 important rivers in the country.
Pexels
1. Cauvery River: Also known as the Kaveri, is a significant river in southern India. It originates in the Western Ghats of Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. It is essential for agriculture, providing water for irrigation in the fertile Cauvery Delta region.
Wikimedia Commons
2. Godavari River is the second-longest river in India and flows through central and southern India. It passes through the states of Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. The Godavari is an important source of water for irrigation, hydropower, and transportation.
Wikimedia Commons
3. The Indus River is one of the most significant rivers in South Asia, and while it doesn't flow through multiple states within India, it has historical and geographical relevance to the Indian subcontinent. The Indus River primarily flows through Pakistan, with a portion of its upper reaches originating in Tibet (China). It is historically significant as it was the center of the Indus Valley Civilization, one of the world's oldest urban civilizations.
Wikimedia Commons
4. The Narmada River flows through central India, originating in the Amarkantak Hills of Madhya Pradesh and flowing westward into the Arabian Sea. It is known for its scenic beauty and is considered sacred by many. The river has been harnessed for various purposes, including irrigation, hydroelectric power generation, and drinking water supply.
Wikimedia Commons
5. The Brahmaputra, known as the Tsangpo in Tibet, is one of the major rivers in northeastern India. It flows through Tibet, India, and Bangladesh, eventually emptying into the Bay of Bengal. The river is crucial for agriculture in Assam and provides water for various ecosystems in the region.
Wikimedia Commons
6. Ganges River (Ganga): The Ganges is one of the most sacred rivers in India and holds immense religious and cultural significance. It flows through northern India, originating in the Himalayas and eventually emptying into the Bay of Bengal. The Ganges supports a large population along its banks and is vital for agriculture, transportation, and religious rituals.
Pexels
7. The Krishna River is one of the longest rivers in India, flowing through the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It supports extensive irrigation projects and is essential for agriculture in the Deccan Plateau.
Wikimedia Commons
8. The Mahanadi River originates in the state of Chhattisgarh, India, from the highlands of the Dandakaranya range in the Bastar district. The river's source is known as the Sihawa Pahad. Several dams have been constructed on the Mahanadi River and its tributaries to harness its water resources for hydroelectric power generation and to regulate water flow. The Hirakud Dam, one of the longest dams in the world, is located on the Mahanadi River in Odisha.
Wikimedia Commons
These rivers are just a few examples of the many rivers that crisscross the Indian subcontinent. On this World River Day, let us celebrate the value of rivers, raising awareness about their critical role in the environment, and encourage people and organizations to take action to protect and conserve these vital natural resources.
Pexels
Thanks For Reading!