West Bengal Panchayat Polls: 36.36% Voters Turnout Amid Incidents Of Violence; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
West Bengal went to panchayat polls today, amid lots of mishaps. Here are photos of the State's citizens exercising their franchises, amid all the violence.
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
A policeman checks identification cards of voters waiting in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth for West Bengal Panchayat elections, in Howrah district on Saturday.
PTI
A man shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote, outside a polling station on the outskirts of Kolkata.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP
Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the entrance of a polling station in the outskirts of Kolkata.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP
Women stand in a queue to cast their votes for Panchayat elections at a polling station in Bankura.
PTI
An elderly voter is carried outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas dictrict of West Bengal.
PTI
A security person stands guard as people stand in a queue to cast their votes in Bankura.
PTI
Women cast their votes for Panchayat elections at a polling station in Nadia district of West Bengal.
PTI
Security personnel deployed outside a polling booth, where polling stopped for the day after clashes between two political groups, during panchyat elections in the North 24 Pargana district.
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
Security people arrive to intervene after tension between two political groups arose in North 24 Pargana district on Saturday.
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
A woman voter show her ID at a polling booth.
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
Women voters show their inked fingers at a polling booth during panchyat elections in North 24 Pargana district on Saturday.
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
