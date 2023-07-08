West Bengal Panchayat Polls: 36.36% Voters Turnout Amid Incidents Of Violence; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023

West Bengal went to panchayat polls today, amid lots of mishaps. Here are photos of the State's citizens exercising their franchises, amid all the violence.

A policeman checks identification cards of voters waiting in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth for West Bengal Panchayat elections, in Howrah district on Saturday.

A man shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote, outside a polling station on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the entrance of a polling station in the outskirts of Kolkata.

Women stand in a queue to cast their votes for Panchayat elections at a polling station in Bankura.

An elderly voter is carried outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas dictrict of West Bengal.

A security person stands guard as people stand in a queue to cast their votes in Bankura.

Women cast their votes for Panchayat elections at a polling station in Nadia district of West Bengal.

Security personnel deployed outside a polling booth, where polling stopped for the day after clashes between two political groups, during panchyat elections in the North 24 Pargana district.

Security people arrive to intervene after tension between two political groups arose in North 24 Pargana district on Saturday.

A woman voter show her ID at a polling booth.

Women voters show their inked fingers at a polling booth during panchyat elections in North 24 Pargana district on Saturday.

