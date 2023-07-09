Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri Birthday: All You Need To Know About The BJP Leader From Karnataka

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
The politician Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri turns 63 on July 10, Monday. Here is a brief look into all you need to know.
Kageri served as the 23rd Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He is also a former MLA from the Sirsi constituency.
After the delimitation process, he was elected as MLA from the Sirsi constituency in 2008, 2013 and 2018.
Before that, he represented Ankola constituency from 1994 to 2008.
Vishweshwar has also served as the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education from 2008 to 2013 in the Karnataka Government.
The soon to be 63-year old, has got himself into some controversies also.
The most famous one was in July 2011 when he campaigned to include the Hindu religious text, Bhagwad Gita, in the syllabus of all government schools in Karnataka.
The ideal BJP candidate was criticized quite well when he said that those who opposes Gita teachings should quit India.
