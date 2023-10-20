Viral Pictures Of TMC MP Mahua Moitra With Pet Dog Henry

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2023
TMC MP Mahua Moitra, already embroiled in the "cash-for-query" allegations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, came in the eye of a storm yet again after advocate and her former partner, Jai Anant Dehadrai, filed complaint with Delhi Police and alleged that Mahua had "kidnapped" his pet dog Henry (Rottweiler breed).
And that she was using the pet dog to blackmail him into withdrawing his complaint made with the CBI.
No sooner had the letter by the advocate gone viral did netizens shared videos of Mahua with the pet dog Henry.
In several videos shared on social media platform 'X' by different users, netizens said that the pet Henry didn't look comfortable with Mahua in the videos.
The row over the pet dog Henry played out in public and has people sharing their views on the matter.
While advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in his complaint to Delhi Police recounts and goes into great detail to establish how he has brought up Henry since the pet was 40 days old.
The letter also has an emotional touch with the advocate saying that he shares the relationship of a parent and child with his pet dog.
On the other hand, Mahua Moitra, in a letter countering businessman Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit, called Jai Anant Dehadrai a "jilted ex."
