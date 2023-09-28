Massive Jam On Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road Highlights IT Hub's Traffic Woes (See Pics)

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2023

Bengaluru grappled with extensive traffic woes on Wednesday, as numerous vehicles found themselves trapped on the roads for a long time, with many experiencing breakdowns. The most severely affected area was the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city, where frustrated commuters reported being stranded for more than five hours.

This surge in traffic followed a day after the Bengaluru bandh, organized by the 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti,' a coalition of farmers and Kannada organizations. The bandh aimed to protest the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu.

Several factors likely contributed to the unprecedented traffic congestion in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Comedian Trevor Noah, currently on his India tour, had his scheduled shows in the Outer Ring Road area cancelled.

Reports indicate that he, too, encountered a traffic delay of over 30 minutes while en route to his destination.

Many Bengaluru residents who had purchased tickets for his performance had left their workplaces early to attend, resulting in an influx of vehicles heading towards the ORR. Commuters experienced delays of 2-3 hours to reach the event venue.

India Today reported that the traffic volume was twice the usual count, which typically ranged between 1.5 to 2 lakh vehicles. However, by 7:30 pm, an astounding 3.59 lakh vehicles had been recorded, according to the IBI traffic report.

Furthermore, the extended weekend prompted numerous employees to request leave for Friday and depart the city for vacations.

Rainfall also played a role in the traffic disruptions, causing waterlogging on various inner-city roads and contributing to multiple vehicle breakdowns between 3:30 pm and 5 pm.

Additionally, Ganesh Visarjan processions in various parts of the city added to the congestion on the roadways.

