Traffic Jams Post Heavy Rains In Delhi, Waterlogging Accompanies; Check Pics

By: IANS | September 15, 2023
The national capital and its peripherals experienced intense rain accompanied by strong winds, resulting in widespread waterlogging in various city areas on Friday morning.
The upcoming weather outlook for Delhi suggests predominantly cloudy conditions with occasional moderate rainfall for the next five days.
Early this morning, there were reports of light rain in specific areas of South West Delhi, such as Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev chauk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, IGNOU), NCR (Noida, Faridabad)," the weather forecast agency wrote on X at 8:56 a.m.
The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain.
However, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees.
On Thursday, the maximum temperature had touched 37.6 degrees, four notches above the normal.
Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m this morning was recorded at 100 per cent.
The city recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m, the IMD said.
In pic: Commuters on a road amid rain in Gurugram
