Thousands Of Devotees Converge To Puri For Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project Inauguration (IN PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | January 16, 2024
Security in Puri has been beefed up for the inauguration of the Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project.
Naveen Patnaik/ X
Many devotees from all around Odisha and the country began coming in this seashore pilgrim town on Tuesday.
Naveen Patnaik/ X
Around 80 police platoons, 100 supervising officers, 250 sub-inspectors, and ASI rank officials will be deployed for the inauguration, said DGP.
Naveen Patnaik/ X
The entire pilgrim town has been beautifully decorated with flowers, ornamental lights, and graffiti for the upcoming occasion.
Naveen Patnaik/ X
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Jagannath Heritage Corridor project on January 17.
Naveen Patnaik/ X
On Monday, the CM urged people to light diyas, blow conch shells, offer prayer, and perform kirtan on the day of the inauguration.
Naveen Patnaik/ X
The Heritage project includes parking lots, Shree Setu, pilgrimage centres, a new road for pilgrim movement, clock rooms, and electrical work, among other visitor amenities.
Naveen Patnaik/ X
Although no changes have been made to the temple, the area within the 75-meter corridor of the Jagannath temple's border wall has been developed.
Naveen Patnaik/ X
Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, with sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, are worshipped in Puri.
Naveen Patnaik/ X
Thanks For Reading!